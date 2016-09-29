Good causes get welcome boost from Freemasons

Two Lutterworth good causes have benefited from donations made by the Leicestershire and Rutland Freemasons.

The awards were made at a special event held at Freemasons’ Hall, Leicester on Saturday, September 10, where £28,490 was donated in addition to the £800,000 already given in the past five years.

Lutterworth Community Transport which provides transport facilities in Lutterworth and Broughton Astley areas for the vulnerable, disabled and elderly people living in isolated areas received a total of £2,250 which will fund 45 people to be taken to local supermarkets each week.

Peter Green from the charity said: “Thank you very much to the Freemasons for this donation which will help us move forward.”

Claybrooke Primary School, based on Main Road, Lutterworth Parva received a donation of £2,000 to assist in funding improvements to their swimming pool.

Claire Brunt, PTA Treasurer, said: “We are going to build a new enclosure allowing our swimming pool to be used all year round with its own changing rooms and toilet facilities which means it can be opened up to the wider community. We really do appreciate this donation.”