GOLD! Harborough wins top East Midlands in Bloom prize

Market Harborough won the prestigious East Midlands in Bloom prize, at a ceremony in Nottinghamshire today (Wednesday) - by one point!

The town came first in the East Midlands’ Large Town category, one point ahead of Belper in Derbyshire, and ahead of 10 other entries.

Market Harborough In Bloom chairman Ken Hook said: “We won Gold and were Best in the Large Town category. The team are all gobsmacked.

“We’re going to have a big party when we get back to Market Harborough!”

There were a slew of awards for individual floral displays in the town too.

The Church of England Academy on Fairfield Road won a Silver Gilt award for its school garden.

The ground maintenance staff at Welland Park won a Judges’ Award.

Two town businesses - The Three Swans and J Stamp and Sons Funeral Directors - won Gold Awards.

And there was even a Silver Award for a private garden - James Dockerill of 110, Burnmill Road in the town.