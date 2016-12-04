GLIDER TRAGEDY UPDATE: Investigators believe pilot may have died in mid-air collision

A glider pilot has died after what is believed to be a mid-air collision with a light aircraft west of Market Harborough.

As we reported earlier, the glider plunged into fields near Lubenham, at about 12.40pm today (Sunday).

Police said from initial enquiries at the scene, they believed the glider had been in collision with a light aircraft before crashing down into a field off Laughton Road.

The dead man was a member of the nearby Husbands Bosworth Gliding Club, based at Husbands Bosworth Airfield, and was on a local flight.

A spokesperson for the Gliding Club confirmed: “The pilot, who was a club member, has been fatally injured.”

The name of the man has not yet been released.

Emergency services were called out to an area off Laughton Road, in Lubenham, at about 1pm today (Sunday, December 4) following reports of a glider having crashed into the field.

Officers from Leicestershire Police and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch are conducting a joint investigation to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

A police statement said: “From initial enquiries carried out at the scene, officers believe the glider had been in collision with a light aircraft prior to coming down in the fields. It has been confirmed that the light aircraft went on to land safely.”

Laughton Road is currently closed, from its junction with the A4304 to Bunkers Hill, and is expected to remain closed overnight. Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.