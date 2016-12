The pilot of a glider has died after crashing in fields near Lubenham, west of Market Harborough, today (Sunday).

The accident happened at around 12.40pm, and involved a male pilot from Husbands Bosworth Gliding Club, who was on a local flight.

Police officers at the scene of the fatal glider crash near the Laughton Road, Lubenham. NNL-160412-151352005

A spokesperson for the Gliding Club confirmed: “The pilot, who was a club member, has been fatally injured.”

The name of the man has not yet been released.

Police said the accident was still under investigation.