Glider crashes near Market Harborough - pilot taken to hospital

A glider pilot had a lucky escape when his glider crash-landed 10 feet from the edge of an old quarry in south Leicestershire.

The male pilot, who has not been named, came down at the edge of the quarry close to the junction of the A5199 Welford Road and Sibbertoft Road, south of Husbands Bosworth.

A passer-by said: "I understand the man was only slightly injured. It could have been much worse if his glider had slid down into the quarry.

"As far as I could see from the road, the glider stopped only about 10 feet from the quarry edge."

The crash happened about 600 metres away from Husbands Bosworth Gliding Centre, which is off Sibbertoft Road.

Police, the Fire Service and the Ambulance Service were called to the scene, which is about eight miles south-west of Market Harborough, at 11.46am today (Friday).

The pilot was described as having "non-life threatening injuries", but was taken to the University Hospitals of Coventry and Warwickshire as a precaution.