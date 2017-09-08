Girls help roar on the Tigers

Girls from Harborough Rugby Club’s U15 and U18 teams got a taste of the professional game when they were invited to take part in an intensive coaching session with coaches from the Leicester Tigers before being invited on to the pitch at half time during the team’s recent game against Bath.

The girls met Will Evans and Pat Cilliers from Tigers, as part of a Tigers Matchday Clinic.

Wayne Swinglehurst, one of the team coaches, said: “The players enjoyed a coaching session with Tigers coaches, in which they learned a lot and got some great new ideas. They then watched the heart-stopping match at Welford Road.

“They were also invited on to the pitch at half time.

“We’d like to thank Leicester Tigers for making their day a memorable one. The girls really loved the whole day.”

Harborough Rugby Club has three girls’ teams, who compete at U13, U15 and U18 levels.

Wayne added: “Girls’ rugby is becoming increasingly popular and we have had girls teams at Harborough Rugby Club for a number of years, although womens’ rugby is still in the shadow of the mens’ game, obviously.

“A lot of our players joined us at the U13 level and have been together for a long time.

“Although there is no girls’ league at the moment, the teams play regularly and also in national cup competitions.

If you are interested in girls’ rugby please contact either Yvonne Copson 07752 390562 or Wayne Swinglehurst 07804 768447.