Gift shop Solutions wins award for the prettiest windows in the town centre

Independent town gift shop Solutions won the Late Night Shopping award for the best-dressed windows in Market Harborough.

Not surprising perhaps when you know how much thought goes into them - the planning begins in January!

“Yes, we start thinking about it in January” said shop manager Kelly Pickering at last Friday’s Christmas Fair.

“And all through the year we’re playing with ideas, sketches and mood boards.”

This year features Woodland, Snug and Nutcracker windows.

The shop moved to St Mary’s Place from smaller premises on Manor Walk about three years ago.

Kelly added: “We’d like to say ‘thank you’ to all our lovely customers, who also help us with ideas!”