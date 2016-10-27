Get your tickets for a celebration of sport in Harborough

Tickets are selling out fast for next week’s Harborough Sports Awards 2016.

There are just a few tickets left for the awards presentation night at The Three Swans Hotel in Market Harborough, on Thursday, November 3, where we give public recognition to the stars of the local grassroots sporting scene and acknowledge the people who deserve an accolade for the tremendous effort they put into their sport.

The guest speaker on the night will by Harborough gymnast and Go Gold ambassador Andrew Stamp.

The Mail is again grateful to the event’s main sponsor, Market Harborough Building Society.

There are ten categories in the awards. They are:

* Junior Sportswoman (sponsored by Stoneygate School)

* Sports Personality (Specsavers MH)

* Unsung Hero

* Inspire a Generation (Active Harborough District)

* Sportsman (Angel Hotel)

* Junior Sportsman

* Team of the Year

* Sportswoman of the Year

* Sports Leader of the Year (Three Swans Hotel)

* Disabled Sports Personality.

And as the event’s main sponsors, the Market Harborough Building Society, will choose the overall winner of winners and present the award on the night.

This year’s trophies are sponsored by Regent Street Wrought Iron Works and the certificates are sponsored by Livingstone Moore Interiors

* To buy tickets contact Linda Bailey on 07803 506131 or Maria Simpson on 07860 530655.