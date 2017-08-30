Get your hands on historic coins in Harborough

There will be a chance to handle a selection of coins of various periods from Leicestershire Museums’ archaeology collection in Harborough next week.

Finds Liaison Officer Wendy Scott and Archaeology Manager Helen Sharp will be at Harborough Museum in the Symington Building, Adam and Eve Street in the town centre.

Visitors can see and handle some real-life coins from the Hallaton Treasure and do a treasure trail.

There is also a chance to view the Hallaton Treasure, one of the Treasure 20 marvels.

There will be two drop-in sessions running from 10am to noon, and 12.30pm to 4pm.