Get voting for Market Harborough!

Vote Market Harborough! That’s the message from the Mail and town traders, who are pushing for the town to win first prize in a competition to find the UK’s best high streets.

A win would give the town national publicity and a share of a £100,000 investment to boost the town’s visitor numbers.

Dozens of shops, restaurants, pubs and have put the posters up in their windows.

“The support from local independent shops in particular has been amazing” said Chamber of Commerce president Alastair Campbell.

Supermarkets and chains including Tesco, Sainsbury, Boots and Wilko have also joined the campaign - asking staff and customers to vote, and even hand out flyers on the street.

Market Harborough Leisure Centre and Harborough Town Football Club have also urged members to vote via email and on their websites.

A message on Facebook posted on the Chamber of Commerce Facebook page has had over 13,000 views since last Tuesday.

BBC TV has now been to Market Harborough to report on the story.

Currently Market Harborough is second in the ‘Large Market Towns’ category behind Bridgenorth. Harborough Mail readers can help us to overtake by voting at www.thegreatbritishhighstreet.co.uk

Mr Campbell added: “Remember you can vote every day between now and November 18.

“You can vote once a day per email address.

“Please tell your friends or share the link on the Harborough Chamber of Commerce Facebook page with voting details.”

Sairah Butt from Harborough Market said: “All the stall holders at the market have got behind this and have been telling customers to vote. It’s great to see so many people in the town talking about this and being proud of what a great place Harborough is.

Jim Gilbert of town High Street stalwart Gilbert’s Housewares said: “I’m still busy all the time. And Market Harborough is the jewel in the crown of Leicestershire.”

Louise Heighton from the more recent town shop The Grooming Room said: “Market Harborough has something for everyone. And there’s great community spirit too.”

At Bates Butchers and Delicatessen on Church Square, manager Edward Partyka said: “I’ve been here 35 years and I’m here still, despite all the supermarket opposition. Let’s hope all the newcomers to the town support independent businesses.”

At Amy’s Vintage (above Hobbs fishmongers) Amy Winston-Hart said: “Market Harborough is a brilliant town, and a really supportive town. I’m always getting new people coming in.”

“We’re still doing OK after all these years” said Peter Pugh of Pugh and Son on Adam and Eve Street, which can trace its roots back to 1780. “Things don’t change that much.”

“We’ve got great facilities, great people and great individual shops” said Kim Cail at The Attic dress agency on Adam and Eve Street. “And when one shop door closes, another opens.”