Get set for the fireworks at Music in the Park

The annual charity concert with fireworks, Music In The Park, will take place next month.

The highly popular musical event on Saturday, June 25, will once again be on the attractive grounds of Grade II-listed, 17th century Wistow Hall, near Kibworth.

Music In The Park says visitors can bring their own picnic for “a great night out for all ages”.

You’ll hear music from local covers band Double Yellers and the award winning Ratby Brass Band.

The evening finishes with a fabulous fireworks display in front of Wistow Hall, where King Charles I stopped before and after the decisive Battle of Naseby during the English Civil War.

This year’s concert is raising money for the charities LOROS and Young Leicestershire.

Adults pay £15 (on the night £20); 10-16yrs £5; under 10s free. There’s also free parking.

Gates open at 5.30pm; the concert starts at 7.30pm and the fireworks begin at 10pm.

More information from www.wistow.com or phone 0116 231 8431.

Tickets are also on sale from Ken Bailey at Wistow Rural Centre, Palmers Garden Centres in Enderby andUllesthorpe and at all 24 LOROS shops throughout Leicestershire and Rutland, including Market Harborough.