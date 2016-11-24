Get ready for a double Christmas lights switch-on

Friday (November 25) is the day when everything starts to get seriously festive in Market Harborough and Lutterworth.

In other words, the Christmas lights get switched on in both south Leicestershire towns.

First on are the Market Harborough Christmas lights at 6pm.

The switch-on event runs from 4pm to 6.30pm on The Square.

There’s a lantern parade from the Welland Park Cafe at 4.45pm, carol singing from Leicester’s Apostolic Gospel Academy and local schools, Santa’s grotto, mince pies and mulled wine.

A draw on the night - from lantern parade entrants or the performers - decides who switches the lights on.

In Lutterworth, the Christmas lights go on an hour after Market Harborough’s, at 7pm.

Move fast, and - like Santa - you could probably catch them both!

There are Christmas market stalls in Lutterworth from 3.30pm, Santa from 5.45pm and two hours of big stage entertainment, from 6pm to 8pm.

The switch-on is followed by a sparkling fireworks display.