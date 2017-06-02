Get growing at community farm’s open family day

A Harorough-area community garden is being opened to the public next Sunday (June 11) from 10am to 4pm as part of the national Open Farm Sunday initiative.

Waterloo Cottage Farm is in Great Oxendon and was set up by Sustainable Harborough as a way of encouraging people to get involved in growing their own produce.

The garden has also opened for the last two years on Open Farm Sunday.

Alex Hopkinson, project officer at Sustainable Harborough, said: “Last year was a great success and 2017 promises to be even more fun with something for everyone.

“We have extended the range of activities on offer and there are lots of opportunities to do something practical. We hope that people will be inspired to return and help with the community garden harvest later in the year.

“Volunteers are always welcome.”

The event will feature farm tours as well as pork pie making workshops, both of which can be booked in advance by emailing info@waterloocottagefarm.co.uk. There will also be a range of activities which don’t require booking including wine tasting, woodcarving and a chance to learn how to make herbal remedies.