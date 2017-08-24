GCSEs: Robert Smyth Academy praises students' impressive results

Robert Smyth Academy is today celebrating another successful year of GCSE results.

Following on from last week’s strong A-Level performance, there was much cause for celebration.

The number of students passing English at GCSE was 80 per cent and the equivalent maths figure, 82 per cent; both very pleasingly high pass rates for the school, particularly in the context of national volatility in those subjects with new 9 to 1 grade boundaries.

There were outstanding results across many subjects including: physics, biology, chemistry, economics, art, PE, drama, French and textiles.

The number of A*/A in these subjects was particularly impressive, with over a fifth of all grades being at that level across the school.

Principal Richard Taylor said: “I am absolutely thrilled with these results. It shows that the hard work and perseverance of students and staff has been rewarded.

"In the context of national change, these consistently high results confirm that Robert Smyth is a high-performing school community.”

There were many outstanding individual performances: Alex Wayland, Joseph Brooks and Charlotte Ellis achieved top grades across the board which is an astonishing achievement. Georgia Hawthorne, Ethan McHugo, Liliana Veneziale, Charlie Cox and Conor Miller also achieved outstanding outcomes.

Richard Taylor commented: “We’re excited about welcoming this crop of students into our VI Form, where we expect them to go onto achieve similarly impressive outcomes.

"Congratulations to one and all - the work and the wait has been worth it!”