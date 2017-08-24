GCSEs: Lutterworth High School receives GCSE results for first time

Pupils and staff at Lutterworth High School are celebrating the school’s first ever set of GCSE results as it becomes an 11-16 school.
Students performed particularly well in the new style GCSE examinations for English and mathematics, especially at level 9.
Delighted student Hannah Martin joins a select group of 2000 students across the country who have been awarded three 9 grades in English Language, English Literature, and Mathematics.
There were many more outstanding individual performances.
Headteacher Julian Kirby said: “We are delighted with our first ever set of results.
“The students have demonstrated an incredible amount of hard work and dedication.
“They have been ably supported by our dedicated staff.
“It has been a great pleasure this morning to be there with parents, students and staff as they open their results.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Harborough Mail means you're ok with our terms and conditions.