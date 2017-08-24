GCSEs: Kibworth School has its first results

This year marks the first group of pupils to get their GCSE results at The Kibworth School

A spokesman for the school said: "We are incredibly proud of both our staff and students in their contributions to this first set of GCSE examination results for The Kibworth School.

"The vast majority of our students have achieved good passes in at least 5 subjects, including in English and Maths where our progress is in line with the very best schools nationally.

"All of our students worked incredibly hard, and have successes they can build their futures on; but a special mention goes to the seven students whom, between them, achieved nine of the new grade 9s in English and maths: equivalent to an A**!

"The excellent results achieved by the first cohort of students to sit GCSE examinations at The Kibworth School are a tribute to the incredible hard-work and dedication of our students, supported by their parents, and our teachers alike.

"It is pleasing that students, regardless of their starting points on joining the school, have accessed and taken full advantage of this high-quality teaching. The successes achieved are a credit to the students, their families, and the school."