Further arrests in Braybrooke shooting investigation

Police investigating a shooting at a Travellers site in Braybrooke have arrested two more people.

The 17-year-old victim suffered serious injuries following the shooting at the Greenfield Travellers site in Braybrooke, near Market Harborough, at about 11pm on July 10.

Three men, aged 34, 35 and 40, were initially arrested following the incident and released on bail.

A month later, three more men, aged 24, 29 and 37, were arrested and subsequently released on bail pending further inquiries.

Officers executed two further warrants in Northamptonshire on Tuesday (November 15) when a 23-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were arrested.

Both have been released on bail pending further investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing and witnesses or anyone with any information about either incident are asked to call police on 101 or, alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.