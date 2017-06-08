Full investigation launched into dangerous junction near Harborough after fatal crash

A full investigation has been launched into the road junction near Market Harborough at which a woman was killed in an accident on Sunday.

The 31-year-old woman who died was a passenger in one of the two cars that collided at the junction, which is north-west of the McDonald’s roundabout on the A6.

Police setup road blocks at the A6 McDonalds roundabout. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER NNL-170406-182346005

The investigation has been launched by Leicestershire County Council. County councillor for the area, Dr Sarah Hill, said: “I welcome this investigation into what is an awful tragedy.

“Having used that junction myself, visibility isn’t brilliant, and people on the main road can easily forget that junction is there.”

The fatal accident happened at around 3pm on Sunday, at the crossroads of the A6 and Langton Road, between Market Harborough and Kibworth.

Leicestershire Police said a red Volvo travelling along Langton Road, in the direction of West Langton was in collision with a blue VW Eos travelling south on the A6 towards Market Harborough.

The 31-year-old woman, a passenger in the Volvo, was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not yet been named by police. The driver of this car, a 39-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and is in Leicester General Hospital.

The driver of the VW Eos, a 50-year-old woman, is in the University Hospital in Coventry with serious injuries in a stable condition.

The two people in the Volvo were on their way home after attending a dog show at Lubenham.

An Italian greyhound - owned by the 31-year-old woman who died - which was also in the car escaped after the accident, and was missing for two days before it was found.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw the collision, or either car prior to the accident, to contact PC 1699 Meadows on 101, quoting incident number 469 of June 4.

A county council spokesman told the Mail: “We’ve carried out a site visit, and we’ll work closely with the police to understand the circumstances before determining what, if anything, can be done.”