With her hair a mass of curlers, 80-year-old mother of 16, Mrs Pricilla West, sat having her first perm in Kathleen’s hair salon in Market Harborough’s Church Street.

Mrs West had been invited to a neighbour’s daughter’s wedding and had been persuaded to have a special hair-do for the occasion.

Braving the icy pavements to keep her appointment, Mrs West said: “ I don’t think it will give me a headache - I’ve never had one.”