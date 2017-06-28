Friends unite to donate money for the funeral of Harborough’s Arron Micklewright

Heartbroken friends have raised almost £4,000 for the funeral of a 27-year-old Market Harborough man who died last week.

Arron Micklewright, described by friends as “lovely”, “funny” and “kind” was found last Tuesday at Bellfields Recreation Ground in Little Bowden. Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with Arron’s death.

So far more than 180 friends have raised around £3,700 towards Arron’s funeral on a JustGiving page.

The target of the campaign is £4,000 “to give Arron the best send off”.

“We’re trying to raise as much money as possible to take any strain off the close family and friends of Arron” explains campaign organiser Ellie Booler.

Many people who have given money have also left heartfelt comments on the crowdfunding page.

“You are loved forever and ever” says one fundraiser; “such a lovely, kind person -so sad” says another.

“This town won’t be the same without you in it” comments one donor.

“You will be missed by many, many people” adds another.

And many of the friends who have left money “send love to all Arron’s family”.

“Anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Arron would know what a kind, fun loving and caring person he was” Ellie says on the JustGiving page.

“He spent the majority of his time making other people laugh and brightening their worlds - so it’s only right that we are able to give him the sending off that he thoroughly deserves.

“Any donation that people can give will go a long way, and is really appreciated by everyone who has been affected by this recent sad news.”

Arron’s funeral is on Monday, July 10 at Great Glen Crematorium at 12.30pm.

The wake will follow at The Royalist pub in Western Avenue, Market Harborough.

A Facebook post from Adam Robertson says: “Everyone who knew Arron and was touched by his humour and laughter are welcome.”

If you would like to donate to Arron’s funeral, go to the JustGiving page here: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/giglet or type “Ellie Booler” into the JustGiving search box.

* The Harborough Mail asked permission from the people behind this fundraiser to publicise the appeal.