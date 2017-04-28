Free pilates taster sessions on offer at town health hub

A health hub in Harborough is celebrating World Pilates Day next Saturday (May 6) by inviting people along to free Pilates taster sessions,

Held every year on the first Saturday in May, events take place all over the UK as well as the rest of the world.

The free half hour sessions at Archway are for a maximum of 12 people and run from 10am to 2.30pm.

aking place in Archway’s Pilates studio, some sessions are ladies/men only and others are mixed. Places are free but need to be booked in advance.

Nikki Dyson, head of Pilates at Archway, said: “Pilates is growing in popularity all the time, but many people still don’t really know what’s involved.

“We thought this would be the perfect opportunity to give people a chance to try it out. The classes will be suitable for anyone from complete beginners to those wishing to add tone, balance and co-ordination to their workouts. In fact, one of the joys of Pilates is that you can participate at your own level.”

Phone 01858 410820 to reserve a place.