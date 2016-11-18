Free parking in town on the four Saturdays to Christmas

There’s good news for Christmas shoppers in the Harborough district - and for local retailers too.

There will be free parking in Market Harborough and Lutterworth in the four Saturdays in December, the district council has announced.

The idea is to boost trade in the two towns at the busiest time of year.

The four pre-Christmas Saturdays where charges will be dropped are Saturday, December 3, 10, 17 and 24.

It applies to all Harborough District Council-owned car parks.

In previous years, the free parking scheme has only applied to three Saturdays.

Leader of Harborough District Council, Councillor Blake Pain, said: “We have supported free parking on weekends in the lead up to Christmas for several years now and it has always been very popular with businesses and visitors.

“With its mix of independent and national retailers, and fantastic seasonal events, Harborough district is a great place to visit for some Christmas shopping and festive fun.”