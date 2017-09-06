Free burgers and beers on offer in Harborough

There will be free burgers and beer on offer to guests at a free event in Market Harborough.

Burgers fans who are local to Market Harborough are in for a treat as Meatcure are holding a big party on Friday evening with free burgers and free beers.

Beer company Vedett will be on hand giving out free beers and introducing their new Premium Blonde, plus you can get your own face printed on to a bottle to take home and keep. Enjoy a range of sliders to sample the burgers on the menu, with great music plus plenty of Meatcure and Vedett merchandise giveaways too.

The event runs from 7pm to 9pm and will be taking place at Meatcure Market Harborough on Friday September 8. Places are FREE but limited and guests can secure a spot by joining the Facebook event.