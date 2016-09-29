Free apple scrumping day at Harborough Community Garden

A free, organised apple scrumping day is taking place at Harborough’s Community Garden next Sunday, October 9.

The event is being run by Sustainable Harborough, a group which works to promote food and drink sourced in the Harborough area.

The even is being held at the garden, at Waterloo Cottage Farm near Great Oxendon, between 2 and 4pm.

Alex Hopkinson, of Sustainable Harborough, said: “People can come along and pick fruit from the orchard which will then be pressed on site to create apple juice. Helpers should bring some containers so they can take some of the freshly pressed juice and fruit home with them.

“Scrumping is a slightly naughty British tradition that has fallen out of favour in recent years – but fortunately this scrumping is all legitimate and above board!

“We hope that people will join us to help with the harvest and be rewarded with some delicious fresh apple juice.”

The volunteer-run garden opened in 2014 and uses sustainable gardening methods with support from Sustainable Harborough and Waterloo Cottage Farm. There have been weekly action days for volunteers during the spring and summer months but these will be monthly during the autumn and winter.

Visit www.sustainableharborough.co.uk/events for more.