Former radio presenters found guilty of indecently assaulting teenage boys

Two former BBC radio presenters have today (Friday, June 9) been found guilty of various offences of outraging public decency and indecent assault.

Between 1994 and 1999, Tony Wadsworth, 69, and his wife Julie Wadsworth, 60, both of Broughton Astley, abused four teenage boys.

The couple, former presenters on BBC Radio Leicester, befriended the victims and, once they had their trust, proceed to sexually abuse them.

The offences were reported to the police when one of the victims attended a child sexual exploitation course and realised what the defendants had done to him was a criminal act.

The Wadsworths were arrested and have today been found guilty at Warwick Crown Court of five counts each of outraging public decency and nine counts each of indecent assault on a male.

David Rouse of the CPS said: “Tony and Julie Wadsworth lived double lives. In their public and professional lives they were a couple who came across as caring, warm and respectable. However, in their private lives, they preyed on young, impressionable victims for their own sexual gratification.

“I would like to thank the victims for their courage during this difficult and sensitive prosecution. They have helped to bring these two sexual predators to justice.”