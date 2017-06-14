Former offices in Harborough set to be coverted into flats

The former Brooklands Social Services office building in Market Harborough is going to be converted into flats.

The large building at 34, Northampton Road was originally built in the 19th century as a home for the Symington family, owners of the town’s corset factory.

Now it will become accommodation again - with the main building converted into seven apartments.

A further three new detached homes will be built on the site, with access onto Walcot Road.

Tuesday night’s district council planning committee backed the plan unanimously.

Cllr Amanda Nunn said: “It brings an unused building back into use,”