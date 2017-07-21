Footballers switch boots for clubs at golf tourney

Amateur golfers are being urged to pit their swing against a group of ex-professional footballers at a Harborough area golf club in September.

Former Leicester City players Steve Walsh, Muzzy Izzet, and Jim Melrose will be joined by ex-England players Lee Hendrie, Brian Stein, Roy McFarland and Russell Osman as well as Eddie Gray, Kevin Davies and Dave Bassett and others at the event, which takes place at Glen Gorse Golf Club near Great Glen on Friday, September 22.

The day includes 18 holes of golf, a two-course dinner, entertainment and prize giving.

The event is being organised by ex-Arsenal captain and QPR player Terry Mancini who also played for Ireland in the 1970s and by Stephen Benton, a member of Glen Gorse.

Terry said: “We hatched the idea whilst playing in the Footballers Classic in La Manga in Spain last year. We’ve planned a fantastic day of golf at the Glen Gorse course which is always great to play on - with the added bonus of playing with some well-known football faces from the past.”

Visit www.glengorsegolfclub.co.uk or www.mancinievents.co.uk for information and entry details.