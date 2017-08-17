Flypast to grace big county show in Market Harborough

The excitement and large crowds for the Leicestershire County Show will be coming to Market Harborough for the second consecutive year next weekend.

The two-day family event celebrates all aspects of rural life, with livestock and equine classes, a funfair, exhibitions and demonstrations.

It is taking place next Saturday and Sunday, August 26 and 27, at the Airfield Business Park showground, just outside Harborough.

Having relocated to Market Harborough from Melton Mowbray in 2016, last year’s event attracted 12,000 people to the site. Originally a one-day event, it has now been extended to run over two days to accommodate the growing number of visitors.

Attractions over the weekend will include a motorcycle stunt display by Broke FMX and Freestyle Motocross, a classic car and tractor rally, and a traditional funfair with dodgems and a Ferris wheel.

For canine fans, there’s the Rockwood dog show, which will conclude with an agility relay race between two teams of dogs.

For the first time this year, there will be an RAF Battle of Britain memorial flight flypast with Second World War-era Spitfire and Hurricane aircraft on the Sunday.

Other activities include a Leicester Tigers’ golden boot competition, Fernie Pony Club Relay and a grand parade to close the show.

In addition to the entertainment, there will be up to 70 craft stands and 50 trade stands.

David Young, Leicestershire County Show director, said: “This promises to be a great family event with something for everyone.

“We are particularly excited by the RAF flyover which promises to bring something a little special to the weekend.

“The show has gone from strength to strength, with last year’s relocation to the Harborough showground proving a big success.”

The Leicestershire Agricultural Society, which organises the County Show, was formed in 1833 by a group of Leicestershire farmers to promote improvements in agriculture. Victoria Park in Leicester was the original site for the event. The show is expected to be very popular and to save time and money, tickets can be purchased online prior to the event at www.leicestershirecountyshow.co.uk. Tickets cost £8 online or £10 on the day. The under-14s get in for free and parking at the show ground is also free.

For more details about the activities at the 2017 event, see the website listed above.