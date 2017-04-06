Floodlights help Swifts to take off

Six floodlights and a small stand should help Lutterworth Town Football Club to new heights next season.

The improvements at the club’s Dunley Way ground in Lutterworth were given the go-ahead by Harborough District Council planners on Tuesday night.

And now the club, champions of the Leicestershire Senior Football League this season and nicknamed the Swifts, can apply to move up into the regional United Counties Leasgue next season.

It would be the club’s highest league position in their 62 year history.

After Tuesday’s meeting, Swifts’ chairman Andy Dixon told the Mail: “I’m absolutely elated.

“Our future all depended on that decision tonight, and we’re all delighted the council has backed us.”

The club’s talented first team manager, Josh Dixon - Andy’s son - added: “There’s just been so much uncertainty. This decision is just fantastic for the club.”

The club needed the six 13 metre high floodlights and the small, 50-seater stand to fulfil ground requirements in the higher league.

Josh Dixon had told councillors at the committee meeting: “The passion and commitment this season at the club has been truly amazing. To stop now would be a disappointment for everyone.”

Local ward councillor Janette Ackerley, whose own house backs on to the ground, said she did not object, providing the club kept to planning conditions.

And Cllr Amanda Burrell said: “I’d like to congratulate the football team on their success, and I hope it carries on.”