Find out more about Harborough’s new multi-million pound railway station

A drop-in session about the major improvements to Market Harborough railway station is being held at the station next week.

Work begins next month on a multi-million pound scheme that will deliver a straighter rail line at Market Harborough to allow non-stopping trains to travel faster between London and Sheffield, plus a new 300-space car park, a footbridge with lifts and an enhanced platform.

On Tuesday, June 27 between 7am-10am and 4pm-7pm, project team members from Network Rail and station-operator East Midlands Trains will be on hand at the station to answer questions and details about the plans - in particular the construction of the new car park.

The car park will be located on the east side of the station – the opposite side of the railway to the existing car park, and will be accessed from a road on the opposite side of the railway bridge to the current car park access road.