FIGHTING FAKE NEWS: Our pledge to you

Many things have changed in the Harborough district since 1854 - but one thing has remained a comforting constant.

Since the first edition of the Harborough Mail was published 163 years ago, we have always fought the corner for our community.

Whether it is supporting health services or throwing ourselves into community traditions, we are immensely proud to have played such a role in our town’s history.

However, it has not been a easy time recently for newspapers, both national and local, and we have certainly been affected. But, unlike many local papers, we are still alive and kicking - and fighting for your town.

In today’s social media world, news is everywhere. But far from being drowned in the noise, our voice has never been louder. The term ‘fake news’ has become the unwelcome by-product of this uncertain media climate and people are looking to the Mail to be the reliable source of local news. The role of the journalist has never been more important and it is a role we take very seriously. We are fighting back against fake news and would like to thank you for putting your trust in us.

Whenever there is an important meeting that affects the district, we will be there. Whenever there is a campaign to support, we will do so. And whenever there is a community event, you will no doubt spot Andrew Carpenter’s camera (and smiling face) right amongst the crowd. We do this because we enjoy having the honour of representing the district.

We will continue to stand up for what is right and back campaigns. Market Harborough is a wonderful town - a fact that has not gone unnoticed by national housing surveys and developers. We will continue to be a strong voice to protect the town from overdevelopment and, where housing is needed, make sure infrastructure is forthcoming.

In an age of fake news, you deserve to have a real voice in the Harborough district. Thank you for your continuing support - and here’s to the next 163 years!