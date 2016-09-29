Families urged to join vital diabetes study

Harborough-area families are being urged to take part in a European-wide drive to improve lifestyles and prevent Type 2 diabetes in young people.

Children and parents from the country have the opportunity to among the first people to be involved in a new and innovative interactive education programme aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles.

PRE-STARt is an international study developing and piloting prevention strategies for Type 2 diabetes in young people aged between 12 and 14 years.

The 24-month project is being led by the Leicester Diabetes Centre and is funded by the European Commission.

Researcher Dr Deirdre Harrington, from the University of Leicester and the NIHR Leicester-Loughborough Diet, Lifestyle and Physical Activity Biomedical Research Unit and is based at the centre, said: “Childhood inactivity and obesity are becoming one the great challenges of the modern era, with changes to lifestyles including more time sitting in front of screens and access to cheap, unhealthy foods.

“Obese children and adolescents are at an increased risk of developing various health problems.”

Families wanting to get involved in the PRE-STARt study should email dh204@le.ac.uk or call Aadil on 0116 258 4389.