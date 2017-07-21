Extension to Harborough area care home creates ten jobs

A care home near Harborough has completed a large extension with more than a dozen new bedrooms for residents.

Oxendon House, in Great Oxendon, says the work to add 16 new bedrooms cost about £1 million and has created ten new jobs.

A spokesman said: “All the new rooms have wet rooms, and most have patio doors leading out onto the garden.

“These new bedrooms are just part of a significant £1 million refurbishment of Oxendon House, which also sees existing smaller bedrooms, made into larger bedrooms, the addition of further communal space to the home, and improved laundry facilities. It also will create a small café area for the residents and visitors to meet and enjoy.

Cat Bass, registered manager of the home rated as ‘Good’ with CQC: said: “It’s so nice to finally see all the new bedrooms completed in the extension, and it has given us a taster of what the rest of the home will look like in the coming weeks. We have already had a number of enquires and are looking forward to people coming to look around.”

Jules Howard, activities coordinator, added: “I am shocked at how beautiful it all is, I feel so proud to be part of the team here having seen the extension through from start to finish. I always judge a home on whether I would like my mum to live in it, and I can proudly say I would at Oxendon House!”.

Contact 01858 464151 for more.