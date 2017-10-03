Expansion complete at Desborough venue

A Desborough venue has added more strings to its bow after opening a new menswear shop and more hotel rooms.

The R Inn in Station Road, known locally as the Ritz, now offers formal wear for men from its ‘Well Groomed at the Ritz’ shop.

One of the new hotel rooms.

Owner Kris Malde said: “In London we have a business called Well Groomed and there’s no formal hire place around here.

“I thought we’d have a branch here and it’s ideal, with weddings being held here as well.

“We’ve already had six bookings and it’s got great potential.”

Well Groomed offers a host of formal hire options including morning suits, kilts and dinner jackets.

The hotel's new reception.

The move comes off the back of a hotel expansion to increase the number of rooms to 25.

Mr Malde added: “We had seven rooms but that wasn’t enough so we added six more and a disabled room, but that still wasn’t enough.

“Now we’ve added 11 more by converting old meeting rooms and we’re fully booked at weekends with a 70 per cent occupancy rate during the week.

“With the restaurant as well, it’s becoming a little complex.”

The venue now consists of a hotel, tapas restaurant, dessert parlour, menswear shop and shisha lounge.

Last week the R Inn claimed to be the first venue in the county to accept euros as a payment method.