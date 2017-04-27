Exhibition gives a glimpse into 19th century village life

An exhibition that gives a fascinating insight into Hallaton village life in the 19th century, when most goods and services were sourced locally, has opened.

Housed in the historic Tin Tab, the exhibition - titled “Self-Sufficiency – Do or Die” - focuses on the people, buildings and trades that once characterised Hallaton’s flourishing community. Dependence on day-to-day essentials such as laundry, religion, schooling, carpentry, and plumbing demanded that the village supply a range of shops and societies. The exhibition officially opened on Saturday, April 22 and is open every weekend from 2.30-5pm until October 2. A particular attraction will be an opportunity for people of all ages to get hands-on with the historic local trade of willow weaving. Hallaton School features prominently in the exhibition as local children have created drawings and models of some village houses and landmarks.