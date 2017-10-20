Example comes to Market Harborough

Example and DJ Wire are the first acts to be announced for a new three day music festival in Market Harborough

The TexFest comes to Market Harborough Showground runs from June 29 to July 1 2018.

TexFest is a 3 day music festival that will welcome a host of chart-topping acts in the setting of the Leicestershire countryside. Planning has been well underway for the festival for a number of months and organisers are delighted to today announce their first acts on the line-up.

Example & DJ Wire will take to the stage to get the festival crowd in the party mood. Example is best known for his UK number one singles Changed The Way You Kissed Me and Stay Awake, as well as summer anthems Kickstarts, Won’t Go Quietly and Last Ones Standing. Well known for their fantastic festival performances, the crowd can be certain of an incredible stage show and atmosphere.

Organisers are also keen to ensure that the festival is welcoming to the many families who are local to the event and have programmed a range of entertainment during the day. Leading the children’s entertainment will be Reggie n Bollie who shot to fame after finishing as runners-up in The X Factor 2015. Their energetic performances of songs including Cheerleader, Boom Boom Boom and Shut Up and Dance won them an army of fans and they’ll be at the festival whipping the youngsters (and some of the parents) into a frenzy.

This is just the very beginning of an exciting line-up for TexFest 2018 and organisers are excited to be bringing the event to Market Harborough.

Festival Director, Shaun French, commented: “We’re delighted to announce Example & DJ Wire as our first act on the bill and we’ve got some other really exciting artists to announce soon, which we’re sure will keep a lot of people very happy.

“To put on an event like this in Market Harborough will be fantastic for the local area next summer and we’re really excited about what’s to come!”

For local and regional acts that would like to get up there on stage at the festival, the organisers will soon be announcing their application and audition procedure.

Shaun added: “It’s really important to us to involve the local music scene in the event. We want to be able to give some of our best local bands the opportunity to play alongside big names and we’ll be announcing more details on that very soon.”

Early bird weekend tickets for TexFest are priced at £90 with camping, glamping, VIP and family options available. For more information and to book tickets please visit www.texfest.co.uk.