Armed Forces Week began on Monday, June 19, with a gathering in the town centre as the official event flag was raised at Harborough District Council’s Symington Building.

This Sunday the week continues with a parade through town of Harborough’s Sea, Air and Army Cadet Units, finishing at The Square at 2.30pm for a service attended by veterans and others.

Cllr Grahame Spendlove-Mason, Deputy Lord Lieutenant Andrew Granger, Janet Meek, Lesley Bowles vice chairman, Maggie Spendlove-Mason and Rev John Morley during the Armed Forces Day in Market Harborough. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Members of the public are “warmly invited”. Some seating will be available.