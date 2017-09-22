Evening of music to help deserving cause

A charity gig featuring a special line-up of musicians takes place at the Royalist, in Western Avenue, Harborough, on Saturday, October 14.

A wide variety of music styles are promised at the gig, which begins at 7.30pm and is raising money for the Samaritans.

Organiser Dick Callan, who is a Samaritan himself and who will be performing on the night, said: “We will be performing well known songs in Blues, Rock, Folk, Bluegrass, Motown, Rock ‘n Roll and Reggae so it should be an interesting evening!”

Joining Dick will be John Maher and Richard Leach from the Riff Raff Element, Bluegrass specialist Brian Dowdall, renowned vocalist David Angel as well as legendary percussionist Nick Hagan.

Dick added: “We’ve all known each other for a number of years so it will be nice to get together again and raise money for this good cause.”

The Samaritans provide emotional support to people going through difficult times in their lives and can be contacted free of charge on 116 123 at any time. The Samaritans also provide an e mail response service at jo@samaritans.org or text 07725 90 90 90.

Tickets for the concert cost £5 and can be bought from the Royalist or 19 Langdale Walk, Harborough.