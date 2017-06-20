Eric Pinkett will be honoured with a blue plaque in the Harborough district

David Bowie has one outside Soho Studios in London; iconic DJ John Peel has one in his home village of Great Finborough in Suffolk; and Eric Pinkett has one in Church Langton, Harborough.

We’re talking blue plaques - for people and places that have made an outstanding contribution to music.

As part of the BBC’s National Music Day, 40 plaques were unveiled across the country last week.

So who was Eric Pinkett? He was the founder of the visionary Leicester-Shire Music Service (then the County School of Music) in 1948, and led it until 1976. The service has so far inspired a quarter of a million county children.

The music school was a building block of a plan for educational opportunities for all in Leicestershire; a plan that evolved into the abolition of the 11+ exam and the start of comprehensive education in the county (dubbed ‘the Leicestershire Experiment’).

And why Church Langton? The village’s primary school was the venue for the music school’s very first public performance.

The aim of the county school was to provide free music lessons and performance opportunities for young people across Leicester and Leicestershire.

A spokesman for the music service said: “Eric’s vision, passion and determination ensured that not only did his project get off the ground, but it quickly grew. Now nearing its 70th year, Eric’s work has ensured that over 250,000 young people have had access and encouragement to make music.”

Present at the plaque unveiling ceremony on June 15 were Eric Pinkett’s son Nigel Pinkett, a professional cellist; Andy Wales (of Leicester-Shire Schools Music Service), Pete Wardman (BBC Radio Leicester) and Stephen Roddy (headteacher at Church Langton Primary School).