Why our council left a tip in the park

This large pile of rubbish was left in the attractive Welland Park in Market Harborough - by the district council!

It contains old tyres, a fridge freezer, an ancient TV, calor gas cannisters, matresses, black bin bags and even a discarded toilet.

But the rubbish was only there briefly on Tuesday morning, to make a point.

“It’s meant to shock people” said Cllr Neil Bannister.

“We’ve put this ugly rubbish in this lovely park to bring home to people a campaign we launched against illegal fly-tipping.”

The rubbish in the park really had been dumped in the Harborough district in the previous three days.

But the Conservative council says it plans to get tough with fly-tippers.

“The message is ‘you’re not welcome in Harborough’” said Cllr Bannister.

“We can find out who has been fly-tipping, and we now have the power to give them a fixed penalty notice of up to £400, without going through a lengthy court process.”

The numbers of fly-tipping incidents have been going up in the Harborough district, as people look for the easiest, nastiest way of getting rid of their rubbish.

Critics say the reason is the increase in charges at recycling sites introduced by Leicestershire County Council from May 2016.

“I disagree” said Cllr Bannister. “If you look at the rubbish here, you’ll see the majority of it is household waste.

“If people take that to the tip, there’s no charge.”

Opposition councillor, Liberal Democrat Barbara Johnson, was not convinced.

She said charges imposed by the county council for waste, and locally by the district council for green waste, were bound to have an affect on fly tipping.

As for the park “making a point” tip, don’t worry - that was cleared up the same day.