Four months on and this fly tipping site has got worse

Here’s an ‘idyllic’ scene in the countryside near Market Harborough: the River Welland, open countryside, grazing ponies - and tonnes of illegally dumped rubble.

This is the eyesore we first reported in the Mail four months ago. It’s still there, and what’s more it’s grown bigger, according to local walkers.

The major fly tipping incident has scarred the river bank on a site between Market Harborough and Lubenham since July.

A walker from Market Harborough, who asked not to be named, said: “I was down there last Sunday, and the tip seems to have doubled in size. It’s an absolute disgrace - a blot on the landscape.”

The tip is on private land, and literally a metre outside Harborough District Council’s patch, on the Daventry District Council side of the river.

“I understand it’s in an awkward place, but there has to be a greater will to get someone or a combination of people to clear up this eyesore” said the local walker.

A spokesman for Daventry District Council said: “The fly-tipping is on private land and is therefore the landowner’s responsibility. We have contacted the landowner to request its removal but since this has not happened we are currently looking at options for enforcement.

“We have received no reports of further fly-tipping at this site since it was initially referred to us, but anyone with concerns that further incidents are taking place can report it to the Council by emailing environmentalimprovement@daventrydc.gov.uk or by phoning 01327 871100.”