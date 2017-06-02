Enjoy a piece of Harborough’s cine history at film show

Harborough Movie Makers are promising a show capturing several generous slices of local life during two shows later this month.

The group is hosting the events at Harborough Theatre on Wednesday and Thursday (June 14 and 15) from 7.45pm on both evenings.

The evenings’ varied programme includes films about a year in the life of the Welland Valley Vineyard, a history film called ‘The Cinemas of Market Harborough’, a short taster film about the final days of Harborough’s Cottage Hospital which will form part of a larger documentary still in production, and the County Agricultural Show of 2016 which took place in the new Harborough Showground.

Group secretary Hilary Hearnshaw said there were also several special films being shown during the course of the evenings.

She added: “The 2001 film The Changing Face of Market Harborough is being shown by popular request. This film is included as many buildings continue to change, especially in the town centre.

The film illustrates the unfortunate rebuilding work of the 1960s when conservation was not considered as important as it is today.”

“A members’ compilation film will also be shown, which is short extracts from members’ personal films to demonstrate what the Movie Makers’ club is about: making, sharing and learning about films. The films illustrate various subjects from holidays, travel, recreation and local events, which all make interesting subjects for family films.”

Other films include two from the club’s archives – a 1967 film about the building of the then new Harborough C of E School in Fairfield Road, which opened in August that year, and ‘Moonshine’ – the only story film made by the Cine Society, as the club was previously known.

It was made in 1967 in the Society’s meeting rooms at the Settling Rooms in the old cattle market, and on locations around the town.

Tickets for the shows cost £5 and are available from Albery Tyson, at 2 Roman Way in Harborough, by phoning 01858 434400, or on the door if unsold.

Visit www.harboroughmoviemakers.org for more.