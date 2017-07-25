Emergency services called to Harborough District Council after 'suspicious package' found

Have your say

Police and fire services called to council building after 'suspicious package' found.

The emergency services were called to Harborough District Council's Symington Building in the town centre this morning after a suspicious letter was found.

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Police said: “We were called to the district council offices at 9.40am today.

“It was a letter that had been received and we are at the scene at the moment (12.55pm)."