Elderly couple threatened with screwdrivers during break-in at Desborough house

Three men armed with screwdrivers made off with guns and jewellery after breaking into an elderly couple’s house in Desborough.

The incident took place in Bridge Road between 9.15pm and 9.30pm on Tuesday (December 6).

The offenders threatened the victims with screwdrivers, demanding money, and a struggle ensued which caused bruising to the leg of the woman.

They made off with a gun safe containing four shotguns and a large quantity of jewellery.

The offenders were dressed in dark clothing with scarves over the lower halves of their faces.

They had light Irish accents.

Anyone who either witnessed this incident or believes they know of the whereabouts of any the items stolen can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.