A school from the Harborough district has featured in The Sunday Times’s top ten independent secondary schools in the East Midlands.

Leicester Grammar School in Great Glen was ranked third in the paper’s Parent Power, due to be published in The Sunday Times and online this Sunday (November 27).

The rankings for the top independent and state schools are based on the their latest academic results.

The definitive guide, which can be found at www.thesundaytimes.co.uk/parentpower