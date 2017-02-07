Champions! Special arrival gives pupils a day they will never forget

When a special visitor arrives in a heavy weight metal case with its own security guard, you know it is a visitor that these school children will never forget!

The Premier League trophy arrived at Great Bowden Academy on Friday, thanks to a parent at the school, Paul Robins, who coaches for LCFC academy, and teacher Mr Norman, who organised the event.

All the children, teachers and parents had their photograph taken with the Premier League trophy - currently home to Leicester City of course - to raise money for the NSPCC.

As photographers and parents at the school, husband and wife Paul Barrass and Mimi Tran, owners of Rainbow Pearl Photography, were happy to contribute by taking the photos (including the one above).

