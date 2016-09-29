Eat and drink at Harborough’s very own October Fest!

A world market and craft beer festival is being held in Harborough next weekend between Friday and Sunday, October 7 to 9.

The event – dubbed the Market Harborough October Festival – is taking place in The Square and runs from midday to 8pm on Friday, 9am to 8pm on Saturday and 10am to 7pm on Sunday.

As well as a wide array of food there will be children’s entertainment and a ‘man crèche; in the form of a craft beer and cider festival with an outdoor seating area.

Among the stalls at the October Festival will be Brockleby’s Pies, The Great British Cheese Company, Real Belgian Fries, Northern Thai food, West Indi’s Express and French Crepes.

There will also be traders offering tantalising French cheese, freshly ground coffee, bottled cider, fresh paella, German sausages and Kao Soi Northern-style golden curry.

Paul Kennedy, from event organisers Market Square Group, said: “We are thrilled to be making this visit to Harborough and will be bringing with us a great mix of stalls selling food, drink and crafts alongside a live music stage and a children’s entertainment area.

“We have had a successful summer with similar market and festival events taking place all over the UK. As with all events we will incorporate a strong local flavour, so there will be a focus on craft beers and ciders produced in and around Harborough.”

The event is completely free.

To find out more, visit the organiser’s website www.marketsquaregroup.co.uk.