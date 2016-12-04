Driver dies after his car hit a tree

A driver has died after his car hit a tree.

The fatal collision happened at about 2pm yesterday (Saturday, Decmeber 3) on the A426 Rugby Road in Cotesbach, near Lutterworth.

A blue Hyundai i10 was travelling from Lutterworth towards Rugby when it hit a tree.

The 93-year-old man who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “Did you see the collision, or the car in the minutes prior to the collision?

“You may be able to help with our investigation. Call 101, quoting incident number 366 of 3 December.”