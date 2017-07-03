Doug welcomed aboard as new president during canal trip

The new president of a Harborough charitable group enjoyed a canal boat trip as part of his welcome into the new role.

Doug Woollard took over the office of president of Harborough Rotary Club from Rotarian Jim Davies at the group’s last meeting of their 2016/17 programme.

The event took place at Foxton Locks, where outgoing President Jim took several Rotarians and partners for a short ride on his own canal boat. This was followed by a buffet meal at the Foxton Locks Inn.

Rotarian Carol Baldam was also named as president-elect.

A spokesman for the group said: “Doug has been a Rotarian for 5 years. He runs his own business, Jet Pumps UK Ltd, supplying specialist pumping equipment all over the world. He is looking forward to leading the club in continuing its successful activities, in serving both the local community and international Rotary work.

“He has chosen to support the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust, and the Rotary International Polio Plus charity.

“President Jim Davies has led the Club though a successful year. In particular, the Club’s seventh SwiMarathon again raised enough money to give away over £7,000 to 22 local organisations.

“A further significant event of the year was the continued development of the Rotaract Club in Market Harborough. This club, a volunteer organisation for 18 to 30 year olds, meets on Thursdays at 7pm at The Beer House, St. Marys Road, and has a lively facebook page. These young professionals, in business or vocational fields are active in local and international projects in just the same way as Rotarians throughout the world.”

Retiring president Jim said: “Overall the Club has had a tremendous year and achieved much. I have thoroughly enjoyed the year and feel proud to be a member of this club. I am sure next year will be just as much fun with our many activities in the town. It is pleasing that we have also recently welcomed several new members to the club.”

For more details about Rotary Club of Market Harborough or the next SwiMarathon on March 3rd and 4th 2018 see www.rotarymarketharborough.org.uk.