Donations help keep food bank shelves full

Harborough’s Jubilee Food Bank has been given a huge boost by a determined group of town fundraisers.

The Market Harborough Round Table has donated hundreds of pounds worth of food and some of their number have also agreed to give up their time to volunteer at the food bank.

Round Table member Richard Henwood said he suggested helping out the food bank after he visited there with a scout group he is the leader of.

He added: “So far we have donated two large quantities of non-perishable food using charity money that we have collected from various fundraising activities.

“We are also setting up a rota to help with food distribution to those who need the Foodbanks help within the town.

“Helping local good causes is at the heart of the Round Table, and as well as supporting this local charity we have also recently helped the 1st Bowden Scouts as well as putting defibrillators in three locations across Harborough and Desborough.”

Mr Henwood said Market Harborough Round Table is always on the lookout for new members.

He added: “Anybody wishing to know more about Market Harborough Round Table can get in touch on 01858 432654 or visit the website at marketharborough.roundtable.co.uk.”